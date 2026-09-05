Man City blocked from signing EXTRA Chelsea star in chaotic Fernandez talks

Manchester City landed a £125M deal to sign Enzo Fernandez on transfer deadline day as the Argentina international moved for over £100M for the second time in his career.

On a busy final day of the summer transfer window, Chelsea and City battled for the best deal for both sides, as Fernandez was eventually reunited with Enzo Maresca in Manchester.

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However, as per reports from The Athletic, Maresca also wanted to raid his old club for Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto.

Gusto was priced at £80M by Chelsea, and it's reported that while the two clubs were in negotiations on Fernandez, Chelsea suggested a separate swap deal involving the right-back.

City sources claim Chelsea agreed to sell Gusto in exchange for the full £80M plus England star Nico O’Reilly.

Chelsea are rumoured to have rejected that claim with Gusto starting both Premier League games for Xabi Alonso so far this season.