Man City attacker Grealish: I should've been in England Euros squad

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish insists he should've been picked for Euro 2024.

England went all the way to the final of the tournament, but were unable to lift the trophy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having lost to Spain in the final, Grealish feels that his presence could have lifted the team to another level.

He told reporters: "I think everyone can imagine I was absolutely devastated. It was probably one of the most difficult periods of my life. I think my whole career has been a lot of ups and downs, but, yeah, that was definitely right up there in terms of the downs. I'll be honest with you, I didn't really agree with it because it's just me, you know...

"I felt like I didn't have the best season. You look at some players, for example, in my position, even the likes of Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, people like this, they scored a lot of goals, which 100 per cent I agree with. But I just know that my game is not just about goals. I think I give so much more to the team than just goals

He concluded: "So, yeah, you know, you asked me do I think I should have gone? And I still think that, yeah, I should have, but obviously it wasn't meant to be.”