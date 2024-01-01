Tribal Football
Man City, Arsenal ponder late move for Brighton striker Ferguson
Manchester City and Arsenal are looking to swoop for a Brighton and Hove Albion striker.

Ireland forward Evan Ferguson has long been linked to making a move to a top club.

Now it appears the 19-year-old may well get his dream move before deadline day.

Per Steve Kay, both top four clubs City and Arsenal are pushing to sign the frontman.

Ferguson has also been linked to Manchester United, but they may not have the finances to get a deal done.

United are prioritizing a move for a defensive midfielder, with Manuel Ugarte the target.

