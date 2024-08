Man City and West Ham haggle over Mubama compo terms

Manchester City are still wrapping up the signing of Divin Mubama.

The striker is joining City as a free agent after turning down a new contract offer from West Ham.

However, the move is being delayed with the two clubs needing to reach compensation terms.

Both clubs are keen to avoid a tribunal for a player who has made 12 senior appearances for the Hammers.

The 19 year-old is expected to be added to City's senior squad this season.