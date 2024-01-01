Man City insist Barcelona must meet Cancelo price

Tribal Football
Manchester City are prepared to keep hold of Joao Cancelo if Barcelona fail to meet their price for the wing-back.

Cancelo spent last season on-loan at Barca to impressive effect.

Barca president Joan Laporta has stated they want to keep hold of the wing-back. But City are insisting Cancelo will only leave on their terms.

The Sun says City want £25m to sell the Portugal international.

City boss Pep Guardiola said just last week:  "It has to be the best for everyone. The two clubs will sit down.

"He is our player and, if an agreement is not reached, he will have to return in the pre-season.

"If he wants to stay here (at Barcelona), and the clubs agree, it will be done again."

