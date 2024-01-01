Tribal Football
Man City alerted as Eze's clause due to expire in Palace deal
Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze's buyout clause is set to expire.

With Manchester City watching developments, Eze's £60m clause is due to be canceled, says the Daily Mail.

The England midfielder, 26, is viewed at City as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

However, unless they move quickly, City face having to negotiate a new fee with Palace for the midfielder.

The Eagles are under no pressure to sell after seeing Bayern Munich meet Michael Olise's £60m option earlier this summer.

