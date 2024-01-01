Man City alerted as Eze's clause due to expire in Palace deal

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze's buyout clause is set to expire.
With Manchester City watching developments, Eze's £60m clause is due to be canceled, says the Daily Mail.
The England midfielder, 26, is viewed at City as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.
However, unless they move quickly, City face having to negotiate a new fee with Palace for the midfielder.
The Eagles are under no pressure to sell after seeing Bayern Munich meet Michael Olise's £60m option earlier this summer.