Man City alerted as Eze's clause due to expire in Palace deal

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze's buyout clause is set to expire.

With Manchester City watching developments, Eze's £60m clause is due to be canceled, says the Daily Mail.

The England midfielder, 26, is viewed at City as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

However, unless they move quickly, City face having to negotiate a new fee with Palace for the midfielder.

The Eagles are under no pressure to sell after seeing Bayern Munich meet Michael Olise's £60m option earlier this summer.