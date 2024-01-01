Man City ace Haaland happy with winning landmark

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has expressed his delight at getting his 91st goal for the club.
The striker managed his 100th game for the club and was a key part of a winning performance against Chelsea.
While City were not at their fluid best, they did overpower the home team to secure a 2-0 win.
Post-game, Haaland said: “It’s amazing. I’m really happy. All praise to my teammates, without them it wouldn’t be possible. I’m happy.
“It’s a perfect start. To come here, it’s not an easy game. Coming here is never easy. To keep a clean sheet and win is amazing.
“The players were amazing. It’s not easy to come back and have like two weeks. It was an amazing and impressive team performance.”