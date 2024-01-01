Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Man City ace Haaland happy with winning landmark

Man City ace Haaland happy with winning landmark
Man City ace Haaland happy with winning landmark
Man City ace Haaland happy with winning landmarkAction Plus
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has expressed his delight at getting his 91st goal for the club.

The striker managed his 100th game for the club and was a key part of a winning performance against Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While City were not at their fluid best, they did overpower the home team to secure a 2-0 win.

Post-game, Haaland said: “It’s amazing. I’m really happy. All praise to my teammates, without them it wouldn’t be possible. I’m happy.

“It’s a perfect start. To come here, it’s not an easy game. Coming here is never easy. To keep a clean sheet and win is amazing.

“The players were amazing. It’s not easy to come back and have like two weeks. It was an amazing and impressive team performance.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home
Ex-Chelsea striker Sturridge defends axed Sterling after statement
Maresca "happy with performance" as Chelsea beaten by Man City