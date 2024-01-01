Man City ace Haaland happy with dig at Cucurella

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland showed he is a man who holds a grudge.

The Norway forward was on target as the Sky Blues got their Premier League campaign underway.

City beat Chelsea 2-0 away from home, defeating the Blues and their Spanish defender Marc Cucurella.

“Haaland you'd better tremble, Cucurella is coming,” Cucurella and his team-mates sang when they qualified for Euro 2024 and Norway did not.

“It was an interesting song, that, from that guy (Cucurella),” Haaland told Viaplay after the match.

“There's not that much to say. I don't really think about that. He can do what he wants.

“Last year he asked me for my jersey, and then he starts singing about me.”