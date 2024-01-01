Tribal Football
Haaland pleased with hat-trick in Man City win

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland was pleased with their preseason friendly win against Chelsea.

Haaland hit a hat-trick for the 4-2 win in Ohio.

He later said: “It’s been a long tour but a good finish and now back to Manchester to meet all the other guys and continue.

“The quality is high (with the Academy players), you see it in the games. Of course, small margins made us lose the games but in general the quality has been high, and it’s been good.

“It’s not perfect (my condition) but it’s getting better and we’ll soon all be in top form which is good.

“We have to get into rhythm, and we will, keep on doing what we’ve been doing.”

