Man City ace Haaland: Don't think too much - bad for the brain
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is not getting carried away with his start to the season.

The Norway frontman has now scored seven goals in three matches, including hat tricks in two games.

But after a 3-1 win over West Ham, in which he scored all three, Haaland was keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“The start to the season is good but don’t forget there are 35 games left – there are plenty of points to play for,” he said.

“It’s about focusing game-by-game and to get the three points.

“We can’t think too much because it’s not a good thing for the brain. We focus on trying to become better as a team and as individuals – on and off the pitch.”

