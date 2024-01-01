Haaland: Amazing to have Gundogan back with Man City

Tribal Football
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has welcomed back Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan was a second-half substitute for Saturday's 4-1 win.

Haaland said, “Amazing. When he’s in the locker room, and the treatment room, it feels normal to just see him.

“It’s good to have him back. He’s an amazing footballer, everyone knows this already. I cannot wait to play with him again.

“The first game of the season at home so we all looked forward to it. I know how difficult it is to come to the Etihad so I had this at the back of my mind. I’m happy to start this way.

“We tried to get one more goal, it didn’t happen until the end. We’re happy with the win and that’s what is important.”

