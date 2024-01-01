Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland numbers on Messi and Ronaldo's level

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland deserves to be regarded on the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland scored in victory at Chelsea last night - his 91st goal in 100 appearances for City.

Afterwards, Guardiola remarked: "He has figures like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated everything for the past 10-15 years. In terms of numbers, it is that level.

"I don't know how he does it, but to score 91 goals in 100 games is something incredible in the Premier League.

"I have a feeling that he feels better now than at this point last season. 

"Unfortunately, Norway did not take part in the EC, so he has had more rest and he is feeling well."

