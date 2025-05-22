Man City ace Foden admits burnout factor on form

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says his ankle injury has worked against him this season.

The England international concedes he's had a below par campaign.

Foden told the Manchester Evening News: "It's been difficult. It took a while to heal before I can push myself back in training, I had to look after it. It's been a frustrating season for me.

"I know if everything was OK, I'd definitely be better on the field. Sometimes things happen and you have to deal with it and move on. Unfortunately I've had a difficult season.

"Now it's just about improving and getting back to my best. I know my standards and what I can reach. I'm looking forward to getting back."

Burned out?

Foden also admits he's feeling burned out: "I've had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. It's one of them - sometimes there's things in life that are bigger than football.

"This season I've struggled a little bit.

"Hopefully come next year I can get my head mentally right, get back where I left the season before - because I know what I'm capable of doing and the quality I have."