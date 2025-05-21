'I just need a few weeks off' - Phil Foden hoping to skip England duty

Man City ace Phil Foden has admitted he's in need of a rest after a frustrating club season with the international games around the corner.

Foden, 24, has fallen down the pecking order at Man City this season, scoring just ten goals and providing five assists in his 44 games across all competitions.

He’s unlikely to get much of a break, however, with England set to play friendless against Andorra and Senegal before City start their Club World Cup campaign at the end of June.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Foden admitted he would rather get some rest over playing as part of Thomas Tuchel’s set up.

"I just need a few weeks off it without playing football and obviously I can't get it at the moment," Foden said.

"It's a difficult situation for me with the internationals right around the corner. It's something we have to speak with the club and national team to see maybe if it's better to rest and get my ankle fully 100 per cent to back how I want it.

“I just don't know at the moment, it's a conversation to be had and we'll see what happens."