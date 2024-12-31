Tribal Football
Albrighton compares Man City winger Savinho to Mahrez after excellent performances

Former Leicester City star Marc Albrighton compared Savinho's performance to Riyad Mahrez. 

Albrighton spoke at the Matchday Live studio as  Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-0. 

Savinho got the first goal after 21 minutes before Erling Haaland wrapped up the game through a Savinho assist. 

“I’ve really been impressed with Savinho when he’s played,” stated Albrighton. 

“I didn’t really know much about him before, I’m not sure too many people did. 

“But every time I’ve seen him play he’s (reminded me) – I’m sure you’ve used this comparison before – of Riyad Mahrez

“And he’s someone I’ve played with, Riyad, and like the quality he’s got, his first touch, the fact that he can go on either side and how positive he is. And I see that in Savinho. 

“He’s been exciting for me to see and another one that City have bought in and it seems to be coming good.” 

