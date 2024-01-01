Man City ace De Bruyne: I still have a lot to offer Belgium

Tribal Football
Man City ace De Bruyne: I still have a lot to offer BelgiumProfimedia
Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne says now isn't the time to consider international retirement.

De Bruyne, 32, was asked about his plans after Belgium defeated Euros opponents Romania.

But he replied: "I haven't really thought about whether this is the end of my national team career. I don't like to think about when I will retire or about my future. 

"I have not decided when I will stop. I have played on this team for 10 years and I have a lot of knowledge to pass on to the younger players.

"But to be completely honest, I have not decided when I will stop."

