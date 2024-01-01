Tribal Football
Frustrated Man City ace De Bruyne rejects reporter request
Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne appeared in no mood to talk to the press this week.

The Belgium star was disappointed as his side lost their Euro 2024 opener to Slovakia.

De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Belgium’s other stars were unable to score in a 1-0 loss.

The national team captain stopped in the mixed zone where reporters were gathered after the game.

He was asked if he could provide a response to a question in English, but he simply declined.

De Bruyne appeared unhappy and raised his eyebrows, before turning and walking away.

