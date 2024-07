Man City ace De Bruyne: I feel good facing Slovakia

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne says he feels in good shape for the Euros.

De Bruyne and Belgium will kickoff the Euros against Slovakia on Monday.

He said: "I feel the team is ready and has a lot of energy to do something good.

"Since my return from injury in January I think overall it's been good. I've played most of the games and at a good level in my view.

"So I feel good now, hoping to help Belgium do well in this tournament."