Man City ace De Bruyne: I never spoke to SPL clubs; my contract...?

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne denies he was speaking with Saudi Pro League clubs over the summer.

With less than a year to run on City's website, De Bruyne insists he's fully committed to the Premier League champions.

"I haven't spoken to anyone, to be honest," De Bruyne told BBC Radio Manchester.

"There has been a lot of noises and news. I said in the summer I expect a quiet summer and that's actually what happened. I've been on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell.

"I've not been entertained by anybody or spoken to anybody."

On his future, De Bruyne also remarked: "Once the season goes on, I'm sure there will be conversations to be had with City.

"I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don't really feel the rush for the moment."