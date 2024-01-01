Man City ace De Bruyne casts doubt on Belgium future

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has cast doubt on his international future.

After Belgium's round of 16 defeat to France, De Bruyne couldn't commit to continuing for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Now 33, De Bruyne admitted: “It's too early to answer. Let me process this loss. It's been a very long season, I need to rest my body. I will make my decision after the summer.

"I'm very happy physically and mentally after the year I've had. That's what I wanted, to come out of a season healthy and in good shape. Unfortunately, now it's time to rest.

"When I come back I'll put everything together, but I feel really good."