Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City ace De Bruyne casts doubt on Belgium future

Man City ace De Bruyne casts doubt on Belgium future
Man City ace De Bruyne casts doubt on Belgium future
Man City ace De Bruyne casts doubt on Belgium futureAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has cast doubt on his international future.

After Belgium's round of 16 defeat to France, De Bruyne couldn't commit to continuing for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now 33, De Bruyne admitted: “It's too early to answer. Let me process this loss. It's been a very long season, I need to rest my body. I will make my decision after the summer.

"I'm very happy physically and mentally after the year I've had. That's what I wanted, to come out of a season healthy and in good shape. Unfortunately, now it's time to rest.

"When I come back I'll put everything together, but I feel really good."

Mentions
De Bruyne KevinManchester CityPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
Man City ace De Bruyne remains committed to Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne slams 'stupid' questions from journalist after Belgium's collapse
Arsenal hero Petit slaughters Belgium: De Bruyne, Doku and Lukaku not up to it!