Man City ace De Bruyne remains committed to Belgium

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne won't shut the door on a summer exit.

After Belgium's Euros exit, De Bruyne also insists he has no plans for international retirement.

He told HLN before last night's defeat to France: "Would I stay at Manchester City? Yes. I've read a lot of headlines about a transfer, but I haven't spoken to anyone.

"I have more than enough money. But if an absurd amount arrives... This also applies to my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends.".

De Bruyne denied rumours that Euro 2024 could be his last tournament with the Belgian jersey.

"During the international breaks, we always have seven or ten days of rest at City. That would be a welcome thing for my family. But I don't have another 10 years left as a footballer. I've also been absent from the national team many times (due to injuries).

"If I continue to feel good, I will probably be available. But I don't know what next year will be like. It's going to be a crazy season for City, with even more games. They have to stay physically and mentally viable."

