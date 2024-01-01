Kevin De Bruyne slams 'stupid' questions from journalist after Belgium's collapse

Belgium were unceremoniously knocked out of Euro 2024 at the last-16 after losing to France.

Kevin De Bruyne was furious after Belgium's loss against France as the Man City midfielder labelled a journalist's line of questioning as 'stupid'.

The Belgian has been part of a squad nicknamed the 'golden generation' by many due to the plethora of world class talents over the years.

However, despite its talent the squad has never lifted a trophy or reached a major final and now frustration seems to be setting in as De Bruyne lashes out at journalists who claim the country's golden chance is over.

The 33-year-old claimed the question posed at him from journalist Tancredi Palmeri was “stupid” as he answered questions after the game.

Palmeri went on to say:

'Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat.'

De Bruyne looked deflated after the game as his country headed home, the Belgian golden generation looks to be over and done with.