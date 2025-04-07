Man arrested after Man City's Grealish was assaulted during Manchester derby

Tribal Football
A man has been arrested and charged after Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was allegedly slapped in the face by a fan at the Manchester derby.

As reported by the Daily Mail, following Sunday's 0-0 draw, the 29-year-old was called over by a member of the crowd next to the tunnel, at the bottom of the Stretford End. He was then reportedly slapped in the face but is not believed to have been seriously injured from the attack. 

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police revealed the identity of the fan who will likely receive a ban from the ground. 

“Alfie Holt, 20, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court. 

“This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford Football Club yesterday.” 

Grealish is likely to leave this summer with several sides looking to snap him up, including rivals Tottenham who may seek to replace Heung-min Son who has just one year left on his contract. The former Aston Villa man could depart along with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne at the end of the season as manager Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his side. 

