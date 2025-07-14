Mamardashvili sends message to Liverpool fans after debut: This is just the beginning!

Giorgi Mamardashvili has sent a message to Liverpool fans after making his debut against Preston North End.

The 24-year-old was handed his full debut against Preston North End on Sunday as the Premier League champions kicked off their preseason campaign with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo late into the game.

Having made his £29 million move from Valencia this summer, it is no secret that the Georgian international will compete with Alisson Becker for the spot between the sticks. However, Mamardashvili started for the side who were still mourning the passing of Diogo Jota.

Though only a friendly, it was a “proud” occasion for Mamardashvili who sent an emotional message to supporters who have long awaited his arrival after the deal was announced last year.

“Hello Reds. Special moment in my life. making my debut for Liverpool FC,” the goalkeeper wrote.

“I’m proud to be the first Georgian player to represent this legendary club. I know what this means for my family and for all the Georgian people.

“Thank you for the support. This is just the beginning.”

The post received hundreds of thousands of likes thanks to Liverpool fans who believe he is good enough to succeed Alisson who has been a long time servant of the club. A total of 22 players featured in the clash alongside Mamardashvili, with debuts also handed to the likes of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.