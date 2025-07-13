Slot tells mourning Liverpool players ahead of preseason opener: Be yourself

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he won't tell his players how to respond to the loss of teammate Diogo Jota.

Ahead of today's preseason opener against Preston North End, Slot discussed the tragic death of Jota, who lost his life alongside brother Andre Silva in a car accident a fortnight ago in Spain.

Slot told Liverpool TV: "If we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we're going to cry.

"If they want to train they can train, if they don't want to train they can not train. But be yourself, don't think you have to be different than your emotions tell you.

"We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go."

Be yourself

Ahead of today's friendly, Slot also said: "Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not.

"What I've said to the players, I can say it here as well. It's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate, what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?

"And I've said to them, maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota was. And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn't matter if he was talking to me, to his team-mates, to the staff, he was always himself. So let us try to be ourselves as well."