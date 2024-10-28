Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
Man Utd announce Antony injury extent

Malmo in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen

Paul Vegas
Malmo in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen
Malmo in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper OlsenAction Plus
Malmo are in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Expressen says contact has already been established by Malmo with the veteran keeper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Olsen's deal with Villa expires in June as he currently acts as cover for No1 Emiliano Martinez.

Now 34, Olsen left Malmo in 2015 and spent time with clubs such as Roma, Copenhagen, Everton and Sheffield United.

A move away in January could be on Olsen as he seeks regular football at this stage in his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOlsen RobinMalmo FFAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio rival AC Milan for Club Brugge winger Skov Olsen
Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure
Villa ace Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues