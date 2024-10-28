Malmo in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen

Malmo are in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Expressen says contact has already been established by Malmo with the veteran keeper.

Olsen's deal with Villa expires in June as he currently acts as cover for No1 Emiliano Martinez.

Now 34, Olsen left Malmo in 2015 and spent time with clubs such as Roma, Copenhagen, Everton and Sheffield United.

A move away in January could be on Olsen as he seeks regular football at this stage in his career.