Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Man Utd fail with second offer for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Malen eager to get started for Villa today

Paul Vegas
Malen eager to get started for Villa today
Malen eager to get started for Villa todayAction Plus
Donyell Malen feels ready to get started today with Aston Villa.

The new arrival from Borussia Dortmund is set to see action against West Ham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “It’s (been) special, but busy!

“From the moment I stepped on the plane, to medical tests, signing the contracts, getting in the gym, doing all the scans, it’s been a lot, but I’ve really enjoyed it.

“After training, I just think about what I have to do. I’ve really enjoyed it (so far), and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I remember I played (at Villa Park) with (Arsenal) 23s. It was one of the first stadiums I played in as an academy player. I was like: ‘Wow, this is very big.’

“To work there 10 years later is really nice, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it with all the fans.

“I’ve seen a few games, and how the stadium was against Bayern and Man City, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalen DonyellAston VillaWest Ham
Related Articles
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend
Emery on Villa's transfer plans, European qualification and new signing Garcia
Potter speaks on Bowen's West Ham return: It's important that we don't rush him in