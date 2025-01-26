Malen eager to get started for Villa today

Donyell Malen feels ready to get started today with Aston Villa.

The new arrival from Borussia Dortmund is set to see action against West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “It’s (been) special, but busy!

“From the moment I stepped on the plane, to medical tests, signing the contracts, getting in the gym, doing all the scans, it’s been a lot, but I’ve really enjoyed it.

“After training, I just think about what I have to do. I’ve really enjoyed it (so far), and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I remember I played (at Villa Park) with (Arsenal) 23s. It was one of the first stadiums I played in as an academy player. I was like: ‘Wow, this is very big.’

“To work there 10 years later is really nice, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it with all the fans.

“I’ve seen a few games, and how the stadium was against Bayern and Man City, so I’m really looking forward to it.”