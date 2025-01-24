Emery on Villa's transfer plans, European qualification and new signing Garcia

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face West Ham United this weekend.

Emery was first asked if he expects any more incomings or outgoings before the January transfer window closes.

"We are open to try to improve the squad until the last moment and we are open as well in case someone is leaving.

"Of course, Diego Carlos left last week and we have to replace him. We are focusing with the sporting director and the club on which players could potentially replace Diego Carlos."

Next, he was questioned on new signing Andres Garcia and his potential.

“He is a right full-back, potential, young player. He was progressing so quickly, and I knew him before. I know how he was doing, as a person as well.

“We decided to sign him because we were thinking it was a good opportunity, just in this moment, a really good opportunity, how he is progressing so quick in his career.

“And of course, being a potential young player, we are not in a hurry with him."

He then spoke on the club’s ambitions and aim for a European qualification spot this season.

"It is very important to try to be consistent like we are at home at the moment.

"The most important thing for us is the Premier League and to be in the top eight positions and of course always close to try and threaten the top four, five positions in the future."