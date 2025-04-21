Makelele on ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho: A father - and a dictator!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Real Madrid and Chelsea hero Claude Makelele admits he's delighted for Rodri after he won the Ballon d'Or this season.

The Manchester City midfielder plays in a similar role to what Makelele did with great success during his career.

The Frenchman told BBC Sport: "Finally, finally some recognition.

"That position is very important in football. Not the number 10s, not the wingers, not the centre forward: the players in that position are the key to football."

Meanwhile, Makelele also discussed Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho, who signed him for Chelsea.

He said, "He was like a father with a strong character, but also like a dictator. I think he needed to be like that because he had young talents at Chelsea who needed discipline.

"Mourinho realised that he could get a lot out of the group. He knew he would lead the team to success because he saw their character."

