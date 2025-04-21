Makelele on ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho: A father - and a dictator!

Real Madrid and Chelsea hero Claude Makelele admits he's delighted for Rodri after he won the Ballon d'Or this season.

The Manchester City midfielder plays in a similar role to what Makelele did with great success during his career.

The Frenchman told BBC Sport: "Finally, finally some recognition.

"That position is very important in football. Not the number 10s, not the wingers, not the centre forward: the players in that position are the key to football."

Meanwhile, Makelele also discussed Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho, who signed him for Chelsea.

He said, "He was like a father with a strong character, but also like a dictator. I think he needed to be like that because he had young talents at Chelsea who needed discipline.

"Mourinho realised that he could get a lot out of the group. He knew he would lead the team to success because he saw their character."