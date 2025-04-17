Arsenal boss Arteta: I called Pep - I'm here (defeating Real Madrid) because of him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he spoke with Pep Guardiola on Wednesday morning ahead of their Champions League win at Real Madrid.

A 2-1 win saw Arsenal win their quarterfinal 5-1 on aggregate.

And Arteta admits he spoke with Manchester City manager Guardiola before the game. Arteta had been assistant to Guardiola at City before leaving for the Gunners job.

He said: "I called him this morning. Because if I am here, it is thanks to him to a great extent.

"He has been a big inspiration to me. I lived four amazing years with him and I will always be grateful to him. Without him, I wouldn't be here."

Gunners pride

Asked if he'd ever been prouder of Arsenal's players, Arteta admitted: "Probably not.

"Not only because we're in the semi-final for the third time in our history, but also for the manner and the way we did it, with the circumstances, the amount of injuries that we had.

"I think overall, I think it shows the character of this team, of this club, and it's a night to be very proud of. What this shows is that the feeling that we have is a reality."