Makelele explains decision to quit Asteras Tripolis

Claude Makelele has explained his decision to quit Asteras Tripolis as head coach.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid resigned after just three weeks in charge amid claims of interference from the board.

"I love the job, but I can’t accept when people interfere and tell me what I can or cannot do," Makelele told LondonWorld.

"They promised me full control of the team. It was (supposed to be) my decision who played or didn’t play.

"In the last game, they insisted a key player (Darnell Eric Bile) should be benched.

"The player has a small amateur salary, but he’s the best player in the team. I brought him on for just 20 minutes – he got two assists, and we won the game.

"But they didn’t want him (to play). They thought they could control whether he plays because he hadn’t signed a (new) contract. I used him because of his quality."