Everton make Grealish decision ahead of Man United showdown

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Everton loanee Jack Grealish.
Everton loanee Jack Grealish.Profimedia

Everton face Manchester United in Premier League action with returning loanee Jack Grealish named on the bench.

The Toffees are unbeaten so far this season, with four points from their opening two league matches, alongside an EFL Cup win over Preston North End.

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However, fans were left frustrated on transfer deadline day, as a move for USA international Folarin Balogun fell apart at the last minute.

The situation was made worse by selling Beto to Fiorentina - and allowing Iliman Ndiaye to join Manchester City - as Grealish headed back in the opposite direction.

Grealish scored two goals and laid on six assists on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last season before a foot injury cut short his spell on Merseyside.

David Moyes has opted for caution of his role against the Red Devils as Brennan Johnson replaces the departed Ndiaye as the only starting swap from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

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Premier LeagueJack GrealishEvertonManchester United

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