Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other

Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know we're perfect for Van den Berg

Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know we're perfect for Van den Berg
Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know we're perfect for Van den Berg
Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know we're perfect for Van den BergAction Plus
Mainz chief Christian Heidel remains hopeful of signing Liverpool defender Sepp van de Berg.

Van den Berg, eager to leave Anfield this summer, had a successful loan with Mainz last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 Heidel told Sky Deutschland: "We are a bit dependent on Liverpool. I know Van den Berg would very much like to return to Mainz.

"Perhaps the player's voice plays a role in Liverpool's decision.

"It is of course Liverpool's legitimate right to put a price tag on the player. But then there must be a club that is willing to pay that price, and the player must also want to go there.

“At the moment that is not the case, and that is why we still have a chance. If Liverpool loan him another year then we are the perfect club. Sepp would also confirm that. We'll just wait and prepare in case it doesn't work out."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan den Berg SeppLiverpoolMainzBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van den Berg on Liverpool future: You never know what can happen
Liverpool willing to send Van den Berg back to Mainz
Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know Sepp wants to come back