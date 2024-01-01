Tribal Football
Mainz chief Heidel: Liverpool know Sepp wants to come back
Mainz sports chief Christian Heidel admits a deal for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg remains wide open.

The Dutchman spent last season on-loan with Mainz and has said openly he wants to leave Anfield this summer.

Heidel told Sky Deutschland: "It's difficult, I can't do that. We're waiting. We've been in contact with Liverpool several times. When Liverpool starts training, there won't be a central defender there because they're all spread out at the European Championships and the Copa América and then they want to take a look and take their time. 

"Sepp has made it clear that he would really like to stay in Mainz.

"We would really like to keep him, now Liverpool have to play along too. We're giving Liverpool the time and we're taking the time."

