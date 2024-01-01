WOW! Liverpool defender Van den Berg suffers fresh insult at Anfield

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has suffered fresh insult at Anfield.

After completing a successful loan with Mainz, Van den Berg took aim at Liverpool, declaring he had been poorly treated by his parent club.

Now a Reds source says the new management team at Anfield know little about Van den Berg and any sale for the defender is on the backburner.

The insider told BILD: "The new sports boss Richard Hughes has more important issues at the moment than a player who was loaned to Germany.

"I'm not even sure if he even knows Sepp van den Berg."