WOW! Liverpool defender Van den Berg suffers fresh insult at Anfield

WOW! Liverpool defender Van den Berg suffers fresh insult at AnfieldAction Plus
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has suffered fresh insult at Anfield.

After completing a successful loan with Mainz, Van den Berg took aim at Liverpool, declaring he had been poorly treated by his parent club.

Now a Reds source says the new management team at Anfield know little about Van den Berg and any sale for the defender is on the backburner.

The insider told BILD: "The new sports boss Richard Hughes has more important issues at the moment than a player who was loaned to Germany.

"I'm not even sure if he even knows Sepp van den Berg."

