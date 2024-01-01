Tribal Football
Mainz chief Bungert explains Gruda sale to Brighton
Mainz sports director Niko Bungert has explained the sale of Brajan Gruda to Brighton.

The winger left for England for a fee of €30m.

"We agreed: It had to be a sum that would enable us to tackle a few projects here in the long term. For example, the construction of the new office," Bungert told Kicker, "we want and need to generate a transfer surplus, also in order to deal with infrastructural issues.

"This principle has made us an economically healthy club for decades. But we also used a good portion of the sum to bring in three more reinforcements. "

He also said: "We will not be able to replace Brajan or Sepp (van den Berg), who each moved to or within England for 30 million euros, one-to-one. We are bringing in players with great potential who can develop. Sepp and Brajan were also nowhere near the level they were at when they left us a year ago."

