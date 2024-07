Brighton in talks with Mainz midfielder Gruda

Brighton in talks with Mainz midfielder Gruda

Brighton are in talks with Mainz midfielder Brajan Gruda.

Sky Deutschland says initial talks between the player and the club have taken place.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19-year-old can see himself moving to Fabian Hürzeler's Brighton.

However, no negotiations have yet begun with the Rhineland-Palatinate club.

The 05ers are insisting Gruda won't leave for less than €50m.