Mainoo on brink of penning new Man Utd contract
Kobbie Mainoo is close to signing a new deal with Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News says now only minor details need to be settled before Mainoo puts pen to paper.

The England international will see his terms extended and improved significantly.

Talks began in March, though Mainoo requested a postponement as he focused on United's run to their FA Cup final triumph and England's Euros campaign.

Negotiations have since resumed and now Mainoo is close to signing.

