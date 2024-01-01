Jordan: Internal Ten Hag doubts at Man Utd don't make sense

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says internal doubts over Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag do not make sense.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Jordan said: "The proper time for a robust discussion about Erik ten Hag’s future was during the summer, not seven games into a new season in which he’s been handed an extended contract and £200milion worth of new players and a so-called new framework which is only weeks old.

Advertisement Advertisement

"While I am sceptical about Ten Hag’s capabilities to be a successful Manchester United manager long-term, my question to Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week is: ‘What is the point of sacking him now?’

"It would possibly look different had they already got that perfect replacement lined up to fit their requirements, but where are you going to find that world-class manager with the season already under way?

"Thomas Tuchel? We know he falls out with everybody wherever he goes and has a raft of challenges attached to him. It’s happened to him in different places where the only common denominator is Thomas Tuchel!

"I’m not excusing United’s start to the season. You don’t need to be a performance analyst guru with supposed transferable skills like Sir Dave Brailsford to look at the league table and realise 14th isn’t good enough.

"Any club of United’s stature would be investigating replacement options if the current malaise doesn’t correct itself. And should United remain outside the top 10 by Christmas, there wouldn’t even be a debate to be had, calls for the manager to go would be universal.

"But barely two months into the season, why would you change the strategy you were convinced by in the summer?"