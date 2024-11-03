Maguire tipped to revive Man Utd career thanks to Amorim arrival

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp can see Harry Maguire reviving his career at Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Sporting CP coach Amorim was named United manager on Friday.

Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "Harry didn’t always have the easiest of rides under Erik ten Hag — and that’s putting it mildly — and a lot of money was spent on new central defenders.

"But Maguire kept his head down throughout it all, didn’t cause a fuss, waited for his chance and always gave 100 per cent when it arrived.

"There might be more glamorous names at United, but no one gives more, wants to win more, or cares quite as much.

"Maguire’s the sort of player every new manager needs and I’m sure it won’t take Amorim long to realise that."