Maguire: Man Utd players cannot complain about Asian tour

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says the players can have no complaints about their post-season games in Asia.

United will face the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday night before meeting the Hong Kong national team on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tour will earn United around £7.8m from the short tour this week.

Maguire has said: "It is the club's decision and we don't have any right to argue against it after the performances we have put on.

"As players, we have to take responsibility for the position in the Premier League and the money we have generated this season through that finish, which is nowhere near good enough.

"We don't have a right to stand here and criticise the club for trying to generate some money that will hopefully help us next season with signings."

UNITED'S TRAVELLING SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton.

DEFENDERS: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Harry Maguire, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw.

MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Tyler Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Moorhouse, Mason Mount, Jim Thwaites, Manuel Ugarte.

FORWARDS: Alejandro Garnacho, Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, Shea Lacey, Chido Obi, Joshua Zirkzee.