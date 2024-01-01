Maguire confident of future with Man Utd

Harry Maguire is confident of his place in Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's plans.

The defender is again being linked with a move away this summer.

But Maguire told Sky Sports: "From everything I've heard and what the club has told me, I'm part of the future and it's time to move on and make United successful again."

Maguire's current contract with United runs until next summer.

How he wants to make a fresh start, "unless the club tells me that I'm for sale or that they don't want me there anymore."