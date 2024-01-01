Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Madueke tells Chelsea fans: Watch for this teammate when he's fully fit

Madueke tells Chelsea fans: Watch for this teammate when he's fully fit
Madueke tells Chelsea fans: Watch for this teammate when he's fully fit
Madueke tells Chelsea fans: Watch for this teammate when he's fully fitTribalfootball
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has told fans to watch for a fully fit Carney Chukwuemeka next season.

The former Aston Villa prospect was hit by injury last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Madueke is backing his close friend to prove himself at Premier League next season.

"Carney is the player I spend most time with, easily,"  he told chelseafc.com.

"I knew him through the England set-up. We are just very similar, we get on really well. We like the same things and have the same type of personality, so it just clicks.

"When he’s fully fit, he’s a problem for teams. So I can’t wait until next season for him to be fit from the start of the season and just show everyone what he can do."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMadueke NoniChukwuemeka CarneyChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea winger Madueke: We're a young team and we're all growing together
Chelsea winger Madueke a target for Juventus
Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise