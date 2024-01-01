Madueke tells Chelsea fans: Watch for this teammate when he's fully fit

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has told fans to watch for a fully fit Carney Chukwuemeka next season.

The former Aston Villa prospect was hit by injury last term.

But Madueke is backing his close friend to prove himself at Premier League next season.

"Carney is the player I spend most time with, easily," he told chelseafc.com.

"I knew him through the England set-up. We are just very similar, we get on really well. We like the same things and have the same type of personality, so it just clicks.

"When he’s fully fit, he’s a problem for teams. So I can’t wait until next season for him to be fit from the start of the season and just show everyone what he can do."