Madueke's future at Chelsea unstable as club looks to sell players
Winger Noni Madueke's future at Chelsea is in doubt after a busy transfer summer.

The Blues have been spending lavishly, as they have since Clearlake Capital took over the club.

However, they have now stockpiled players and need to sell the ones who are not in their immediate plans.

Per The Mirror, a loan move is very much an option for Madueke this late in the window.

He would be ready to go to any top level team where he can play regular football.

Chelsea may prefer a Premier League loan, as he will further adapt to the league.

