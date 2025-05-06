Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez’s goal for Inter Milan against Barcelona in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final showdown means that the Argentina striker has equalled a club record that has stood for 22 years.

In netting against the Spaniards, the striker became only the second player in the club’s history to have scored at least nine goals in the club competition in a single season.

According to Opta, the previous player to do this was Hernan Crespo, who achieved the feat in 2002-03.

Martinez has been impressive for the Italians since joining them from Racing Club on 4 July, 2018 for a reported fee of €22.7 million.