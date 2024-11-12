Fofana reflects on Arsenal draw and how Chelsea want to "score more goals"

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has spoken after the club's 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend and how they want to score more goals as their campaign continues.

The draw at Stamford Bridge cemented the Blues third position in the table, climbing above London rivals Arsenal. Fofana spoke to the club website about how the club have been preparing for these big games all season.

“We know we have a lot of quality in the team and we play together,' the 23-year-old reflected. 'We push the same way and we see now we’re ready to play against the big teams. That is good for the future.

“Every day we improve for sure. The manager has come in with new ideas. It was a bit hard to understand because he’s new for everybody, but I think everybody can see we play very good football and every game is better.

“We need to continue like this. We’re a team and are working in the same direction together every day, and we try to give everything on the field.”

He opened up on the Arsenal draw and said the team felt let down by their performance which was up to their standard on the day.

“We played well (against Arsenal). I think all the players on the team played very well, but for sure we are a little bit angry because we didn’t win at home. It is hard because when we play at home we try to give everything for the win.

“For sure we are a bit sad because when we play at home against Arsenal in a London derby we want to win. We gave everything but football is like this. We were not lucky but now we try to go forward again.”

The 23 year old was clear on how the West London club can improve and believes they need to focus on attack rather than defence and start scoring more consistently.

“Score more goals! We miss just this, to score more goals, but that is football. We played very well on Sunday, we were not lucky, but it’s like this and we need to progress to score more goals, and that’s it.”