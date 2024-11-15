Ex-Chelsea coach Morris: Madueke insulted teammates and fans

Former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has spoken about winger Noni Madueke this week.

The attacker was not happy at being taken off by manager Enzo Maresca in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Madueke went back to the dressing room through the tunnel rather than sitting on the sidelines to support his teammates.

Morris told talkSPORT: "I’d be fuming.

"Listen, sometimes there are mitigating circumstances which may have transpired before this happened, you never know.

"Sometimes players have got little niggles and they’re moaning about it and then try to act like they’re going down the tunnel because they’re injured.

"But no, I’d be fuming and I think we’ve got a manager that would address that instantly which I think the best ones do.

"It’s not just disrespectful to your teammates but to the fans as well.

"We’re all sitting there, we’re all watching the game and someone doesn’t want to watch just because they’re not on the pitch at the end.

"But it’s not the first time we’ve seen it with football players up and down the country and listen, if it’s put to bed quickly, which I think the best managers do.

"Get it nailed down, probably in the dressing room would have pulled him straight away, that’s what I would have done personally anyway. Maybe I would have called him back up the tunnel."