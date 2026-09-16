Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid working on deal to sign JJ Gabriel after Man United exit request

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Man United lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Carrick faces Luke Shaw decision

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

Lionel Messi to make Argentina farewell appearance in October

Teenage superstar JJ Gabriel reportedly asks to leave Man United & refuses to train

Inter Miami announce appointment of new head coach Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez

Koumas inspired by Michael Owen and Gareth Bale after Liverpool breakthrough under Iraola

Koumas inspired by Michael Owen and Gareth Bale after Liverpool breakthrough under Iraola
Koumas inspired by Michael Owen and Gareth Bale after Liverpool breakthrough under IraolaREUTERS

Lewis Koumas is having a breakthrough season with Liverpool as he speaks on who inspires him.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola says the energy of Koumas was “contagious” following his man of the match performance against Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the win but it was Koumas who caught the eye of many as he fought for every second of his 85 minute performance. 

Speaking after the clash, he thanked Iraola for his support as he seeks to make more an impact for the Reds over the coming campaign. 

"A lot of it is about what I do off the ball. The gaffer has shown trust in me that I can carry out his plans in terms of how we want to play tactically. I was happy to do that for him. 

"It gives me so much motivation, the fact that he's putting me in for a game like this. I want to kick on now. I definitely feel like I'm playing for the fans and they were amazing." 

Asked who inspires him, Koumas named Welsh legend as well as former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Bale and Liverpool legend Owen will have been a great role models growing up. 

"I had a lot of players I liked watching. In terms of trying to be like someone, it would be Michael Owen. He was a bit before me, but I loved watching videos of him. 

"I knew him from playing with my dad. Also, the likes of Gareth Bale. Those types of players — all about pace and finishing. You never know when your last time on the pitch for Liverpool is going to be. I just try to leave everything out there every time." 

After previous spells with Stoke, Birmingham and Hull on loan, Koumas is now 20 years old and looks more than ready to earn his place in the side.

Mentions
EFL CupLewis KoumasGareth BaleAndoni IraolaMichael OwenLiverpoolTottenhamPremier League

Related Articles

Why Spurs and De Zerbi may need to change tactics after dire defeat to Liverpool

De Zerbi: 'Suffering' Spurs will win many games once they finally click this season

Iraola says Robertson "deserves" Liverpool welcome: He has given so much to the club!