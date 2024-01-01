Mac Allister set to be ready for Liverpool's clash against Chelsea

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has handed manager Arne Slot a huge boost this week.

The Reds will be pleased to learn that Mac Allister is now fully fit after a minor problem.

Mac Allister managed an hour in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night local time.

The Reds are set to take on Chelsea in the Premier League over the weekend and will have Mac Allister available.

The midfielder has been integral to new boss Arne Slot’s impressive 4-3-3 formation.

He is often one of the deeper midfielders, used to set the tempo alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

