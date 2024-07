Maatsen's former Dutch clubs due windfall from Villa move

Ian Maatsen's former Dutch clubs are due a tidy windfall from his move to Aston Villa.

Villa are paying Chelsea approximately €45m for the Holland fullback.

The fee will also see development clubs PSV Eindhoven and Sparta Rotterdam rewarded.

Eindhovens Dagblad says PSV will receive €350,000 and Sparta €300,000 from the fee.

Maatsen joined PSV from Sparta in 2015 before moving to Chelsea in 2018.